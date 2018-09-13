Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,640 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

