Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $147,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

