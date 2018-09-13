Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,877,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 34.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.9% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 351,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple by 11.1% during the first quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,292,858 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.12.

AAPL stock opened at $221.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,087.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

