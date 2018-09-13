Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Insider Adrian Vazquez Sells 33,574 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $512,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrian Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Adrian Vazquez sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $433,750.00.

AMEH opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

