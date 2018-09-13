Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $96,300.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $98,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 60,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 94.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

