Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.18.

BUD stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,048. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 122,654 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,502 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 106,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

