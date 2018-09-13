Analyzing Premier (PRHL) and Fortis (FTS)

Premier (NYSE: FTS) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Fortis pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Premier has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A Fortis 11.97% 6.75% 2.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and Fortis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $4.79 million 1.84 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Fortis $6.40 billion 2.16 $792.99 million $1.95 16.72

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Premier and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fortis has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.39%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Premier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortis beats Premier on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,008,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 556,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 266,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 80,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 44,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

