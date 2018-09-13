Analyzing Employers (EIG) and National General (NGHC)

Employers (NASDAQ: NGHC) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Employers alerts:

78.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of National General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Employers and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 15.10% 12.51% 3.05% National General 3.36% 12.35% 2.21%

Risk and Volatility

Employers has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National General has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Employers and National General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $799.30 million 1.86 $101.20 million $2.89 15.69 National General $4.43 billion 0.62 $105.84 million $1.09 23.71

National General has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Employers and National General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 National General 0 2 4 0 2.67

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. National General has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than National General.

Summary

Employers beats National General on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences, as well as additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short term coverage post discharge from acute care/rehab center to the nursing home setting; and short-term medical plans. This segment also offers cancer/critical illness policies, stop loss programs for small and large employers, and basic dental and vision coverage products. In addition, it distributes life and health insurance to groups and individuals. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.