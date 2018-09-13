Analyzing Alphatec (ATEC) & Valeritas (VLRX)

Alphatec (NASDAQ: VLRX) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alphatec and Valeritas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $101.74 million 1.36 -$2.29 million ($0.36) -9.06 Valeritas $20.25 million 1.40 -$49.30 million ($8.29) -0.14

Alphatec has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valeritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alphatec currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Valeritas has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Alphatec.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -3.32% -1,326.38% -4.83% Valeritas -205.12% -1,768.69% -94.08%

Summary

Alphatec beats Valeritas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

