Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank Ozk (OZK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2018 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/11/2018 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank OZK have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. While consistent growth in loans and deposits, along with benefits from lower tax rates and strong balance sheet, are expected to aid profitability, margin pressure, despite higher interest rates, remains a major concern. Also, persistently rising expenses, due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching, might hurt bottom-line growth in the quarters ahead.”

9/7/2018 – Bank Ozk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2018 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/27/2018 – Bank Ozk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital.

8/23/2018 – Bank Ozk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2018 – Bank Ozk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2018 – Bank Ozk was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

OZK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,126. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.