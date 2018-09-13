Analysts Set FB Financial Corp (FBK) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.27%. analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

