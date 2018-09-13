Analysts Set Arsanis Inc (ASNS) PT at $10.83

Shares of Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASNS. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Arsanis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Arsanis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arsanis in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arsanis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arsanis during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arsanis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASNS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,593. Arsanis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). equities analysts expect that Arsanis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

