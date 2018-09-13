Analysts Set $58.00 Price Target for Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $58.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tilray an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TLRY traded up $14.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.76. 21,699,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,779. Tilray has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $127.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. acquired 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy acquired 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.