Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Docusign (DOCU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU):

9/11/2018 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/10/2018 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/6/2018 – Docusign had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/24/2018 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Get Docusign Inc alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,705,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,591,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,068,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,784,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.