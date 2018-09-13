Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 515,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.05. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,035,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,741 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after purchasing an additional 964,039 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 947,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 904,306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,659.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 418,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.