Analysts Expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diversified Restaurant’s earnings. Diversified Restaurant posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Restaurant.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAUC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Diversified Restaurant news, insider David Gregory Burke bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman T. Michael Ansley sold 700,000 shares of Diversified Restaurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,314,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAUC opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.25. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.30.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

