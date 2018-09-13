Analysts Expect Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company Class B’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Crawford & Company Class B posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company Class B will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company Class B.

Get Crawford & Company Class B alerts:

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Crawford & Company Class B had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,094. The company has a market cap of $491.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crawford & Company Class B has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Crawford & Company Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company Class B

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.