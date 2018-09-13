Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Ted White acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $39,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,805 shares of company stock worth $541,851 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,195,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $15,705,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $21,703,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.