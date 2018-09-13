Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STML stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,670. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply