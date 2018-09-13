Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STML stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,670. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

