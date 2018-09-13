Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) will report sales of $9.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the lowest is $9.04 billion. Energy Transfer Partners posted sales of $6.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will report full year sales of $37.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.76 billion to $37.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.03 billion to $43.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Energy Transfer Partners has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.89%.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,633,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,754,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 1,155.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 41.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,129 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 204,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 683,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 388.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 177,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

