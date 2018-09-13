Analysts Anticipate Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Dun & Bradstreet reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dun & Bradstreet.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $144.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

