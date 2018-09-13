Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (CSTM) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Constellium reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $43,379,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,750,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,266 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 664,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.98. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

