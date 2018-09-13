Analysts Anticipate Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. Acacia Communications reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

In other news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $258,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 108.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 556,674 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 51.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 473,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.34.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

