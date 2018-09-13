AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Position Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 16,264.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $24,612,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 3,429.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,610,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 1,564,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,632,000 after buying an additional 1,508,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $8,892,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmTrust Financial Services news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $61,707.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFSI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFSI. BidaskClub cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. AmTrust Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

