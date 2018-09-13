AMREP (AXR) Releases Earnings Results

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AMREP had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

NYSE AXR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AMREP has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AMREP alerts:

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.