AMREP (AXR) Releases Earnings Results

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AMREP had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.
NYSE AXR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AMREP has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.75.
About AMREP
