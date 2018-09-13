Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Short Interest Update

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,061,697 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 821,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APHB stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Ampliphi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Get Ampliphi Biosciences alerts:

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ampliphi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.05% of Ampliphi Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.