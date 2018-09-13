AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 1,179 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $204,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $3,076,535 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

