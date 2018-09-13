AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $9.69 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $388.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $477.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.48.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total transaction of $24,495,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 553,121 shares in the company, valued at $181,351,782.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,432 shares of company stock valued at $96,485,427. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

