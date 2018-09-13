AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 971,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 71,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

JCI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

