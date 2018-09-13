AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $392,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

