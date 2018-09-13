Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/12/2018 – Amgen was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Amgen was given a new $224.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Amgen was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2018 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen was given a new $198.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $179.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Amgen was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2018 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amgen’s newer drugs – Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Vectibix, Kyprolis – are performing well. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline and the recent approval of migraine candidate, Aimovig was a huge boost. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some bottom-line support in 2018. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, Amgen has some challenges in store, given slowdown in sales of mature drugs like Enbrel, Aranesp and Neulasta, which are facing an array of branded and generic competitors. Volume growth of new drugs may not be enough to offset lost sales due to the decline in mature brands. Meanwhile, uptake of key new drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, estimates have gone up ahead of the Q2 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

7/16/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,730. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $203.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,723,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

