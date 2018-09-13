Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $94.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $378.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $381.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.20 million to $386.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.11 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMSF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.72. Amerisafe has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $67.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $534,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

