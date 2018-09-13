America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $166.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $164.60 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $149.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $672.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $679.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $737.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

In other news, Director Ray C. Dillon acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.41 per share, with a total value of $62,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 55,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $3,567,103.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,521 shares of company stock worth $14,233,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,943. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

