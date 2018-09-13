American Tower Corp (AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. 1,669,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $198,784.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $6,254,642.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,845,563.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,124 shares of company stock worth $18,269,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.