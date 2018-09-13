American Electric Power (AEP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

AEP stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

