American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,631 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 166.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,432,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $24,596,895.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

