Ameren (AEE) & PG&E (PCG) Critical Contrast

Ameren (NYSE: PCG) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PG&E pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameren pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PG&E pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and PG&E has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ameren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ameren and PG&E’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $6.18 billion 2.59 $523.00 million $2.83 23.16 PG&E $17.14 billion 1.40 $1.66 billion $3.68 12.59

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than Ameren. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 9.85% 10.60% 3.02% PG&E 0.80% 10.20% 2.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PG&E shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ameren has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ameren and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 0 5 2 0 2.29 PG&E 0 8 7 0 2.47

Ameren currently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. PG&E has a consensus price target of $52.97, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given PG&E’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Ameren.

Summary

Ameren beats PG&E on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through a generation capacity of approximately 10,200 megawatts. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California.

