Amazon.com (AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $2,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,110.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,976.73.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,990.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,308 shares of company stock worth $43,942,058. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 391,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,092,000 after buying an additional 375,556 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 132.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 539,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $916,829,000 after buying an additional 307,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 136,351.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 260,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

