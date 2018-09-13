Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,734.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,083,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 717,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.01.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

