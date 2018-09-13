Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VMware by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $221,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,798 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,992,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VMware by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $138,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VMware by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,101 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $576,448.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,065.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares in the company, valued at $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $19,067,627. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VMware to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

