Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $310,000 in First Data Corp (FDC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Data by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Data by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,869,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in First Data by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,458,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDC. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

In other news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

