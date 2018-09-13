Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,334,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,703,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. equities research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.