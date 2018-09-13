Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,410 Ensco Plc (ESV)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ensco by 19,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,093,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 2,082,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ensco by 838.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ensco by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 149,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,425,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ensco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Ensco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.