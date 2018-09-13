Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current dividend income, more than 50% of which qualifies for the reduced Federal income tax rates created by the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003.

