Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $198,000 in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 58.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $185.35 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,433 shares of company stock worth $2,086,894. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.38.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

