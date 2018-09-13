Alambic Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Dritsas acquired 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $41,431.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,175 shares of company stock worth $206,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFRG opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.69 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. sell-side analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFRG. Stephens downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

