Alambic Investment Management L.P. Takes $222,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 19,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $180,479.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

BBW stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.56. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

