Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 196,532 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,532 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $11,661,563.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 304,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $5,185,629.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,703,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,021 shares of company stock valued at $74,892,770 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

