AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. AK Steel posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a positive return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKS. Clarkson Capital raised shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AK Steel to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

In related news, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,726.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 106.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in AK Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 21,958.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 136.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AKS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Earnings History and Estimates for AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

