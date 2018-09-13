Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Position Boosted by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Agilent Technologies worth $68,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,831.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 930,356 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 103,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,091. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

